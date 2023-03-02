Interesting that natural gas prices have dropped around the world, but have skyrocketed in Southern California. Last month the spot price averaged $19.40/BTU here, but was benchmarked at $3.25 at Henry Hub, La., the pipeline junction. Prior, our prices tracked very close to the Henry Hub spot price. Is California to blame when the El Paso Pipeline exploded in the Arizona Desert? Oh, by the way, since the West Texas trading hub is holding large volumes of stranded gas (they can’t move it to California). Sometimes their natural gas costs less than zero; in other words, producers are having to pay to take it away.
Our supplier, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy, has used the catastrophe to pass-through costs on us, and us alone. Has Arizona (6.7 percent) and New Mexico (-34 percent) seen cost increases like this? Should costs be placed on the backs of a single service area when the parent company has such a large reach? Or, should they be shared or absorbed, the American way? The inflationary effects mostly devastate the elderly and the young families who truly struggle paycheck to paycheck; and they also affect local business.