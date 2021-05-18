I am disappointed in the editorial for not opposing motorized vehicle use on our equestrian trails. E-bikes are not compatible with horses, like water and oil.
There is also the fear of this encouraging ORV use in the floodplains of the Kern River in the Parkway.
As a member of the Bakersfield City Council, my colleagues voted to ban such destructive activity. This action carried out one of the provisions of the Kern River Plan as visioned by our wise community conservationists Rich O'Neil and Bill Cooper.
The City Council cared back then.
Councilman Ken Weir deserves credit for being the lone voice of dissent on the Council's Legislative and Litigation Committee.
This City Council lacks experience and institutional memory about how hard many of us fiercely fought to develop the Kern River Parkway. Our voices do not seem to matter now.
This lack of recognition is evident in how the City Council has allowed the mass accumulation of trash and debris in parts of our beloved Parkway. The degradation of the Parkway is very real.
Volunteers from the Kern River Parkway Foundation and Bring Back Water to the Kern River recently spent four straight Thursdays at Beech Park in the Parkway cleaning up vast amounts of trash and debris.
More police patrolling? In talking to one of our police officers recently, please know each day the BPD has anywhere from 30 to 100 calls for service on hold. This is ballpark figure.
Police have little or no time for patrolling these days. They are busy responding to myriad crimes.
— Mark C. Salvaggio, Bakersfield City Councilman during the heyday of the Kern River Parkway