Are there no computers in Sacramento? How hard would it be to send Newsom’s money, I mean our tax money, to people with a California driver’s license? Apparently, reducing the gas tax doesn’t buy votes so just send it to non-drivers, etc., and keep the votes for "his benevolence" continuing. Yes, non-drivers are suffering too. They deserve some compensation for higher fuel prices causing consumables to be more expensive.
Here's a novel idea. Why not increase oil production in California and have more locally available for our refineries? Until China and other polluting countries get serious about air pollution, California’s all-electric mandates will only be a drop in the bucket. Don’t we still have to buy electricity from “ dirty” generators located out of state? We don’t have the generating facilities to handle current needs: how can we add more demand for charging more cars, airplanes (?), etc.? Remember, don’t cook dinner between 4 to 9 p.m. to save electricity.
Wake up, California. Government is taking over and calling practical-minded people mindless.
— Dick Sloan, Bakersfield