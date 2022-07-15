When one drives along Mohawk and Hageman and other roads, one notices the tumbleweeds at road’s edge are green and bushy while 20 feet farther in everything is dead. This is because the road’s edge plants benefit from traffic C02 (plant food). Without C02 there will be no plants. No food.
Assuming man can actually lower C02, when will the ag boys file the first lawsuit against the environmentalists for ruining their crops or a class action lawsuit by starving citizens?
— Lynn Blystone, Roya Resources