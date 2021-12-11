This came to me after reading an opinion piece titled “Time For A Change.” In the article, what caught my eye was the phrase, “The party of no.”
During our many years of marriage my husband has many times said, “No is a good word.” As time has passed, I have come to understand more and more how true that is.
Think of it. What would you say to a child who tries to cross a busy street. No! Would you advise someone to tell a lie? No! Would you ask someone to kill others or steal from others? No! Would a person say "yes" to whatever anyone else thinks is right? No! Does a parent ever need to say "no" to their child? Oops, the answer to this is “Yes.”
Yes, “no” is a very necessary and appropriate word. In fact, there are times it’s the only answer. It takes courage and love to say it.
The word in the article that was much scarier to me than “no” was the word “party.” George Washington wrote about the dangers of the spirit of party that could come upon this nation. But that is another subject.
The Lord God uses “no” a lot in His word. He says that because He loves us. And because He says “no,” His yeses become even more meaningful, precious and adored. Kudos to “no.”
— Karen Lawson, Bakersfield