The Bakersfield Californian published the statement “Vote No on Proposition 28” in last Sunday’s paper.
This view is misguided, myopic and does not align with the values of California voters. There is no organized opposition in California to Proposition 28.
A long list of individuals and entities have endorsed it primarily because it addresses inequities in funding arts education programs throughout the state of California.
The Legislature has failed to fairly fund public education for far too long. California does not provide any discrete funding for arts education.
One in five California schools does not have even one full-time arts-credentialed teacher. Furthermore, the state of New York spent $30,000 per student in 2018-19, while during the same period both Los Angeles and San Diego unified school districts were funded only around $17,000 per student.
Consequently, with inadequate funding, many of California’s children are denied a core arts education required by education code.
Proposition 28 does not raise taxes. It simply requires that a minimum source of annual funding is provided for arts education in California’s schools.
While the citizens of Kern County have long supported music and arts programs in our community, many of our most socio-economically disadvantaged children are still limited in opportunity.
Proposition 28 provides those experiences to learn in our public schools. Vote yes on 28!
— Michael D. Stone, Bakersfield