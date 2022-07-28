Well, here he goes again. You know, our governor giving money away (giving our money back to us). For the second time, Newsom is giving money back to California families in the form of cash rebates. This new rebate, to help in the high cost of gasoline and food, may be as much as $1,050 per family! Why is he doing this and where is he getting the money? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the Newsom recall election and reelection plan.
First, overtax all business and property owners, overtaxed on gasoline and diesel, support the money for the failed policy on continued funding of the high-speed rail, support the utter chaos of the highway infrastructure programs, etc. etc. etc. to build an incredible war chest. Secondly, give money back to the California households in the form of a rebate?