I have to comment on Gov. Gavin Newsom's threat to veto the new farmworkers bill to make it easier to vote to be in a union. Farmworkers will be able to vote using a mail-in ballot. This right is given to most American workers who are in a union.
Newsom just bought a new vineyard in Napa Valley worth more than a billion dollars. His interest as a land owner and his use of farmworkers is so obvious why he opposes this bill that will give many farmworkers rights that many American workers enjoy. Newsom claims to be a liberal Democrat and a man of the working people, but it is obvious that his interest in profit is more important then the working conditions of poor farmworkers.