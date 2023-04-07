The NCAA had to assist in funding the San Diego State University Aztecs so that they could play in the Final Four championship games in Texas because the California state legislature enacted a travel ban for California state employees and entities to states that the governor and attorney general deem antithetical to their belief systems.
This means that academics and employees cannot attend conferences, symposia or meetings in 23 states. Of course, there are exceptions to this law including travel necessary to enforce California laws and meet contractual obligations or to obtain grant funding. It also allows travel for the protection of health and safety, which is why a state-funded security detail could travel with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s family on a vacation to Montana last year.