I would ask Governor Newsom to please look to the future, and not the past.
I'm sorry, but a train with steel wheels on steel rails is not a "high-speed train."
That title only belongs to MagLev Trains.
How about we concern ourselves with water?
(In case you haven't heard, we have an impending crisis in California, which sadly only appears to be getting worse, year by year).
Water supply and storage are things everyone can get behind! (On both sides of the aisle). Especially our farmers, because they're the first ones the governor is going to shut completely off as we slowly run out of water.
And then we'll watch food production move out of state like so many former residents.
Let's stop spending money on the "crazy train to nowhere" and start building desalination plants and and water distribution pipelines before it's too late for this state?
We have the Pacific Ocean at our doorstep, just waiting to be called into service.
If Newsom were the California governor known as the one who redirected those train funds to saving the Golden State and the West from a water supply disaster, it would look excellent in the history books and on the governor's resume.
Go for it, governor. Be Famous for something positive, instead of you know, that French Laundry thing.
— William Wood, Tehachapi