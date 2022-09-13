I know you probably won't print this because it is about Gov. Gavin Newsom.
I want to add to Dan Walters' opinion in the Saturday edition about Newsom calling GOP governors "bullies." Newsom is the bully. California voters voted in the death penalty and Newsom said "not on my watch." How dare he?
Newsom also made California a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants, a sanctuary state for women seeking abortions. Did he ask the taxpayers and voters if they wanted this? Absolutely not.
Now he is forcing electric cars on us although many of us cannot afford them. And these last hot days should tell him something because we had outages and were told to cut back on our electricity.
And do we even talk about water and the fish sanctuary.?
Newsom wants to be first in everything even though it may not be in our best interests. He is power hungry.