I read with complete consternation that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is blaming President Joe Biden for the crisis at the border. Really? According to our illustrious governor, who recently went to visit the border, if Biden allows Title 42 to elapse, California will be swamped with immigrants and given the current state of California’s budget, it could “break” the state.
According to Newsom, it seems that the Biden administration (now this is where it gets interesting) was sending “planes and buses to California full of immigrants because of all the good work ... the state is doing for the migrant community.” In addition, the state’s homeless population has grown by 22,000 since the pandemic. California has already spent $14 billion to combat the situation.