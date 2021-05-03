I have been approached rather regularly of late regarding installing solar panels on my house (which, at this time, I prefer not to do). I have been given all sorts of promo information, trying to convince me that there is no cost, which I consider a false claim, since I doubt very seriously the company is providing them for free.
In addition, they indicate that my electrical costs will decrease — which is true, but I will still be paying PG&E for power. The scariest part of this scenario is that, beginning in the fall, PG&E now proposes charging customers double for their power usage between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m., which are peak usage times.
Since this is not regulated by the CPUC, who I contacted, it would seem PG&E has the authority to do whatever it opts to do. Obviously it is trying to enhance its revenue stream since it has lawsuits in litigation and needs to pay for the equipment failures that resulted in past forest fires and destruction throughout the state. Does this newest plan by PG&E not bother anyone else?
— Dodie Mosby, Bakersfield