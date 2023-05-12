New bike lanes have been painted on portions of Grand Lakes Avenue, and I would like to commend the city for a job well done. The addition of the bike lane was well thought out. The planners took in consideration the needs of the motorists, the cyclists and safety. They came up with a good solution to satisfy everyone’s needs. The bike lane is wide enough for two cyclists to ride side by side without the need to include the gutter as part of the bike lane.
There is always a safety concern with bicycles and automobiles using the same roadway. Grand Lakes Avenue is a wide street, and the planners took the opportunity to add a buffer zone between the cars and the bikes; plus, the bike lane and buffer zone does not hinder or interfere with normal traffic flow.