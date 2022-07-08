Once again, Bakersfield has learned about a conversation Kevin McCarthy had on Jan. 6, 2021 from someone other than Kevin McCarthy.
And once again, Kevin McCarthy would prefer to talk about anything other than the latest revelation that he pleaded with Mark Meadows' aide to somehow prevent the armed mob at the White House Ellipse from marching to the Capitol. Instead of addressing Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the Jan. 6 committee, McCarthy went on Fox News to accuse committee members Jamie Raskin and Adam Schiff of being "obsessed" with taking down Donald Trump, who incited the very mob McCarthy sought to keep away from the Capitol, and later implored Trump to call off after breaching the Capitol.
And while Cassidy Hutchinson stepped forth in spite of witness intimidation from Trump's camp to testify under oath, Kevin McCarthy's cowardice and lack of trustworthiness become even more glaring, as he continues to ignore the Jan. 6 committee's subpoena, entirely unwilling to make any statement on the events of Jan. 6 under oath.
Kevin McCarthy already had his chance to choose his country over the first president to ever try to use violence to overturn an election. Time and time again, he has chosen to partake in Trump's cover-up, even after insurrectionists have been charged with seditious conspiracy, even after the nation found out Trump knew the Capitol mob was armed, and were definitely his supporters, not Antifa or FBI infiltrators.
Bakersfield simply cannot afford to choose Kevin McCarthy, ever again.
— Chris Carton, Bakersfield