It was bone-chilling cold on Jan. 18, 1943 in Warsaw, Poland.
The trapped Jewish population had made their decision. They had received confirmation that the periodic deportation of selected members were sent to death camps. The uprising would start today.
With nothing to lose but their lives that had been reduced to hopelessness, the remnant of the Warsaw ghetto nonetheless decided that their murderers would pay a price for the indignation forced upon them. They voluntarily sacrificed their lives in a doomed effort to do battle with their enemy knowing full well that it was a battle they couldn’t win.
George Zimmerman was a Holocaust survivor who after the war was held captive in Russia, eventually made it to Australia and then emigrated to America. He lived and worked in the Bakersfield area as a consultant to the agriculture industry.
As a survivor, he was invited to speak at the annual event held at Temple Beth El to commemorate Yom Hashoah; the murder of Jewish men, women and children (6 million) during World War II.
I asked George what he would suggest to people in order to avoid similar conditions that could lead to a repeat of mass murder of innocent and law-abiding people? His immediate reply was: “Stop it at the beginning."
If not now, when?
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield