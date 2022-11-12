Hearing Kevin McCarthy boast how the GOP can now lead the nation seems out of step with political reality, beginning with the real probability Marjorie Taylor Greene could be the GOP choice for speaker. She and Trump are like two peas in a pod. And Green has already exercised her authority, threatening Florida Gov. DeSantis to not buck Trump.

Speaking for myself, neither McCarthy nor Greene can do the job. Looking backward, McCarthy couldn't lead the Republicans to fund even a mile of Trump's signature promise, the border wall. Greene, on the other hand, is championing Christian nationalism, white supremacy and fascism. Fascism may appeal to MAGA voters, but as the election reveled, Trump didn't pick any real winners.