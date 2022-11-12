Hearing Kevin McCarthy boast how the GOP can now lead the nation seems out of step with political reality, beginning with the real probability Marjorie Taylor Greene could be the GOP choice for speaker. She and Trump are like two peas in a pod. And Green has already exercised her authority, threatening Florida Gov. DeSantis to not buck Trump.
Speaking for myself, neither McCarthy nor Greene can do the job. Looking backward, McCarthy couldn't lead the Republicans to fund even a mile of Trump's signature promise, the border wall. Greene, on the other hand, is championing Christian nationalism, white supremacy and fascism. Fascism may appeal to MAGA voters, but as the election reveled, Trump didn't pick any real winners.
Clearly Trump's abrasive personality fueled the popularity of "The Apprentice" on TV, but his style didn't translate to the American voter. Even in 2016, more votes were cast for Hillary Clinton, some 7 million more than for Trump.
The one sure bet is how it's a great relief the election is over, even as some critical races remain undecided. Now a sense of normalcy returns as the abundance of annoying and exaggerated attack ads are in America's rearview mirror. But even more than ads may behind us. Trump's stable of institutions are abandoning him. The Wall Street Journal, Washington Examiner, NY Post and even Fox News have now changed their tune, editorializing his control of the GOP has led to the worst mid-year performance on record.
And wouldn't you know it, Trump's response is blaming his wife, Melania, and Scan Hannity for urging him to support candidates who posted such a poor showing.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield