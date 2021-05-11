The Bakersfield Californian article, “South High, in move away from controversial mascot, will become the Spartans,” (May 8) was an exercise in delicious irony. In the summer of 2020, millions of Americans watched in consternation as the Orwellian cultural purging of words, names, statues and artwork unfolded throughout the USA. The students, parents and faculty of South High, in the most recent example of historical and linguistic cleansing, have chosen to change the school mascot name from “Rebel” to “Spartans.” One student stated that the old mascot name represented “injustice and discrimination.” However, the newly adopted mascot name, “Spartans,” also invokes the same negative connotations.
The militant Spartans were slave owners, who participated in the slave trade, in parts of the Mediterranean and northern Africa. The Spartans did not hesitate to murder their helot slaves, en masse, to ensure sociopolitical supremacy. Historically, the Spartans were neither paragons of virtue nor worthy of emulation. Which is worse, “Rebel” or “Spartan”? Which is better? When viewed through the exacting lens of modern-day norms of acceptability, neither choice passes muster.
As the article hints, other words and names will come under ideological attack, and the question arises, where does it stop? Author George Orwell was right: “When the general atmosphere is bad, language must suffer.”
— Daisy B. Peñaloza, Bakersfield