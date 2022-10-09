Letter to the editor: Negative TV ads By STEVE JOHNSON Oct 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Day after day, hour after hour, we are bombarded by negative TV campaign advertising. Rudy Salas? David Valadao? How about none of the above?— Steve Johnson, Bakersfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tv Advertising Rudy Salas David Valadao Steve Johnson Letter Bakersfield Recommended for you