I read the Letters to the Editor from my fellow citizens of Bakersfield and I read the snarky, uncaring comments from too many of them. The naming of a school is often times an honorific — a celebration of a person, or a time, or place in our history.
How can it be in our best interests as a community to continue to honor plantations? The thought of maintaining the name bothers many in this “woke” time in our nation. It’s the same with “Johnny Reb.” You remember he fought like hell so that his state and many others could keep people enslaved. Enslaved, beaten, and worse, at the hands of the person that owned them.
Many of us and our families were not directly impacted by the War Between the States. But that should not stop us from having empathy for families that were and continue to be. We celebrate families here in Bakersfield, but maybe not the stories that have been handed down for centuries in certain households.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield