Brik McDill in his June 9 rant about an unidentified bad actor (it is the “opinion” page) has broken the code. Inadvertently, we must assume. His subjective allegations and trumped-up charges of so-and-so’s transgressions and faults goes from A-Z then back to A again.
The code; even if McDill is partly or mostly accurate, a large and vocal swath of Americans seems to believe Mr. no-name is superior to the Clinton through Obama era house of rackets; wait, toss in the Joe (give war a chance) Biden regime for good measure. For reference, the banking, pharmaceutical, military and climate-industrial complex rackets, just to name a few. As of yet undiscovered by the “progressive left” is that what’s-his-name is vulnerable from the right of center on several issues. His championing of the nation’s debt addiction is evidence enough.