It’s time to add sibling rivalry to life‘s certainties of death and taxes. If you see yourself in my narrative, you will have a lot of company.
My three sisters began their rivalry seeking the attention of their food source, each one trying to outdo the other for attention. The competition soon expanded into who received the tastiest item on the menu! Prime rib bones were their favorite delicacy.
When it was time for play, the competition ramped up. Playing ball brought out the maximum effort and agility of each one. The fastest runner, the highest jumper or the first back to home plate!
Evan at naptime there was a competitive edge. They shared the same bed and there was a never-ending effort to find the most comfortable position.
Afternoons were dedicated to adventure and games. Hiding in the garden, chasing an inquisitive squirrel or protecting their property from imagined intruders!
Sibling rivalry can begin at any age. My three sisters were already experienced at nine weeks old when I purchased them from a local dog breeder!
Surprised? You shouldn’t be. It’s a universal characteristic of all species that exist by the generosity of our “Mother“ Planet. Our duty is to honor “it” by living sustainably with all its unique inhabitants.
If not now, when?
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield