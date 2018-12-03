Decades ago, I had the honor and pleasure to be among a select few to join then-President George H.W. Bush at a luncheon meeting in the White House. And I almost missed it!
When I first received the invitation to have lunch with the President, the guest list included about 10 or 12 people who represented the top Latino leaders in U.S. media. I politely declined the invitation because I was disappointed that I was the lone woman on the list. Thankfully, they were able to invite another. At the luncheon, President Bush let me know that he “liked my moxie to stand by my convictions.”
President Bush expressed his desire to be (his words to me), “the Education President.” He requested our recommendations for improving education for English-learners. I urged him to first implement the re-training of teachers throughout the country, to train them how to teach in multicultural classrooms (a skill that was sorely lacking in those days). Such an enormous undertaking, didn’t appear to phase him. “White that down,” he promptly instructed a staffer.
A few years later, his son, Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, traveled to California to meet with Latino leaders, when I challenged Republicans to investigate pesticide spraying in the fields. Once Jeb realized the devastating effects of the pesticide spraying on farmworker families, the President’s re-election campaign shifted its position.
I will always remember President Bush's humility, kindness and respect for every individual. Rest in peace, Mr. President.
Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield