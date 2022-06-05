Over 60 years ago, at age 16, I was handed a borrowed .22 long rifle out at a desert target range. At 30-plus mph crosswind. My first shot. Randomly chosen target was a small blackbird 60-plus yards away. He was sheltering from the sandy gusts. The single shot kicked up dirt between his legs. He flew off.
"Great shot," my companions said admiringly. Suddenly ashamed, I handed the weapon back, walked away shaking. Never again. I did not want that alluring, addictive feeling of power. Don't understand why any kid would. Don't understand why anyone would.
— Pete Carton, Bakersfield