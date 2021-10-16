I am amazed how closed-minded and misinformed people are regarding the vaccine. Are people really willing to gamble their health and welfare of themselves, children and grandchildren on the current administration? This leader with his Afghanistan, border policy and current economy debacles represent a poor example of a president.
How many previous immunizations have been marketed to receive cash or some reward if taken? Why are they pushing a suspect vaccine that doesn’t even protect you from the virus? Are school vaccine mandates by current political bureaucrats, influenced by powerful unions and special interest groups, qualified to make this decisions for our children?
I hope more Patriots speak out in support of our Constitutional freedoms. My family chooses to live free not in fear.
— Dennis McLean, Bakersfield