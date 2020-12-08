I am a senior at California State University, Bakersfield and among many the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on my academics. This semester has been one of the hardest of many for me. Keeping institutes of instruction closed is hurting our academics and lessening chances at higher education.
I know a classroom setting is not the best route to take because of the pandemic, but home school and online classes are not working either. I am normally a Dean’s List student, but this semester I did not even get close. I know many of us struggle with studying in a home environment and would rather go to class in person, but that is no longer an option.
This pandemic is taking over our lives and leaving behind disadvantages and we just must sit back and let it happen. My money is being wasted because I am not allowed the proper learning environment. I do not receive financial aid and I take my education very seriously.
Because the number of COVID cases is steady rising. I do not think it is the right thing to do when grades are suffering. I think it would be a promising idea to have alternate days when students can have in-person instruction. Of course, there should be rules and we would have to follow proper guidelines, but it is only right. They say only essential businesses should remain open with social distancing rules, but education is essential.
Josephine Wilson, Bakersfield