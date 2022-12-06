Like most of us this time of year, Congress has a lengthy must-do-list, and at the top of that list should be passing policies to save more lives from cancer and improving patient care for those who are diagnosed with the disease.
As a cancer survivor, patient and caregiver, I want Congress to pass critical legislation increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention, creating a pathway for Medicare coverage of multi-cancer early detection tests once they're FDA approved and clinical benefit is shown, and improving patient quality of life across all stages of the disease by expanding access to palliative care.