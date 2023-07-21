I just read in The Bakersfield Californian Rudy Salas announced his challenge to David Valadao once again. Seems he just jumps from one political position to another.
And just out of the box, he starts slinging mud toward Valadao, stating that he is a puppet of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Then Kern County Democratic Party Chairman Christian Romo said he hopes both campaigns will keep a tighter lid on the mudslinging this time. “We don’t need theatrics,” he said.
Has he not noticed his candidate has already started slinging mud?
I try to keep informed of candidates and I remember Salas started slinging first in the last election. Why can’t he just state his accomplishments (if he has any) and quit trying to tear down his opponents? This actually turns me off toward voting for anyone.