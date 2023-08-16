I would like to respectively disagree with Michael J. Molatore’s assumptions stated in his Aug. 14 letter to the editor “When did abortion become health care?”

His understanding that health care does not involve violence is naive. All surgeries are violent procedures which, if done without consent, would subject the operator to criminal charges of battery or murder if the patient did not survive. Much of medicine is intrinsically violent but is allowed because the patient consents to the violence with an understanding of the risk and benefit for both proceeding or not proceeding with this violent act.