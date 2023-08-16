I would like to respectively disagree with Michael J. Molatore’s assumptions stated in his Aug. 14 letter to the editor “When did abortion become health care?”
His understanding that health care does not involve violence is naive. All surgeries are violent procedures which, if done without consent, would subject the operator to criminal charges of battery or murder if the patient did not survive. Much of medicine is intrinsically violent but is allowed because the patient consents to the violence with an understanding of the risk and benefit for both proceeding or not proceeding with this violent act.
He also defines abortion as the “deliberate termination of a human pregnancy.” Not quite accurate. Medical termination of pregnancies that greatly exceeded the expected due date are not considered abortions. Miscarriages are considered spontaneous abortions. A more accurate definition of abortion is the termination of a pregnancy because of or resulting in the death of the fetus.
I agree with his statement that all humans should be protected from acts of violence but disagree that this is a legal right. If a legal human right, then all wars and capital sentences would be inhumane and unethical.
When terminating a pregnancy, the discussion should be based on a rational assessment of risks and benefits. Just like many other violent medical procedures, only the patient can make this decision as she is the one who lives with the consequences. Abortion is health care in the full sense of the word.
— William Bezdek, Bakersfield