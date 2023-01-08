The Speaker of the House is second in the line of succession to a vacant presidency. Assuming a scenario arose that triggered succession, does Kevin McCarthy possess the qualities, attributes or principles to be president?
What if McCarthy became president? Which McCarthy would emerge if he were to assume the office? Mr. Flip or Mr. Flop?
As a politician, McCarthy's public pronouncements are full of words and lip service seeming to reflect traditional American republicanism and civil liberties, but his actions, louder than words, don't track or reflect true Republican values. This is plain to see from his constituent avoidance, election denying, support of Trump, class legislation, outright lies, flip-flops, etc.
In his quest to become speaker, McCarthy has morphed into a Faustian wheeler-dealer who is willing to sell his soul to the devil to attain his goal.
President John F. Kennedy famously wrote "Profiles in Courage." McCarthy's book would be "Profiles in Plasticity." After initially accurately placing responsibility on Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection, McCarthy, sensing he was the lone Republican to place blame on Trump, reverted and traveled to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump's ring and rejoin the MAGA crowd. Now, McCarthy is furiously trying to appease the same Trump extremists he himself enabled.
McCarthy's own announced agenda includes the House pursuing pointless rabbit holes such as Hunter Biden, the Jan. 6 Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, impeachment of Joe Biden, etc. What a waste.
McCarthy's lust for power has impaired his judgment to the point he cannot tell right from wrong. Just as Trump is a clear and present danger to democracy, so is McCarthy. Such a person should not be speaker of the House.
— J. Craig Jenkins, Bakersfield