Tuesday, as I watched the testimony of the brave officers who fought to save American democracy in our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, I was moved to tears. I could feel their sincere, non-partisan desire to protect our elected representatives and Capitol building, even at the expense of their own lives. The courage that it took to do their job that day was nothing less than heroic. I saw the violence of Jan. 6 on TV, but seeing it through their eyes was particularly impactful.
I thought, "What if that angry mob had succeeded that day and breached the Capitol?" I remember seeing images of the noose and zip ties, and hearing chants to kill Mike Pence, AOC and Nancy Polosi. What if the peaceful transition of power after a free and appropriate election would have been cast aside? Our democracy would have been shattered.
This was a coup, and if not for the extraordinary actions of Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police who held the line, America would not exist today. I am beyond grateful for the heroism on the battlefield that day. It will go down in history.
As I close, I must add that I am speechless and disgraced by Kevin McCarthy and any politician who was too busy to listen to the testimony of these incredible patriots. Shame, shame, shame. I hope that history judges you for your cowardice, as it raises up the men and women in uniform who keep our country safe.
— Diana Boles, Paso Robles