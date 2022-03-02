Compassion, understanding and love, as demonstrated by the Pope, is a good idea for everyone. ("Undoing some damage with compassion, understanding," by Valerie Schultz, Feb. 26.) This example of anti-oppression is worthy of attention, and a great step to equity for all.
There is enough for everyone, yet the hunger and housing crises are worse than ever because of the pandemic. The Child Tax Credit that lifted nearly 4 million children out of poverty was not extended, not an example of compassion.
Fortunately, we live in a democracy and can call or write those who represent us in Congress to turn this around and pass more initiatives like this to compassionately move our country toward equity for all.
— Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wash.