How does a president motivate people to buy electric ? By punishing and torturing every low and middle-class person in America with the extreme increase in cost for every commodity on a shelf by making America dependent on foreign oil.
How does a president and his communist “green” super-rich friends “think outside of the box” for ideas to motivate people to rush to buy an electric car? Their idea and answer — to triple the price of fuel.
I saw this and lived this in 1991. In Kuwait, after the oilfields were destroyed, gasoline was US $ 6.50 per liter. There are 3.8 liters in 1 gallon. Gasoline was $25 per gallon. One pound of green grapes sold for $15 per pound. So, for the Biden Green lovers, get ready to spend a LOT more green. Make no mistake about this, oil is the gold today. Electric tractors — not. Electric freight trains — not. Electric cargo ships — not. Electric semi trucks capable of driving from the East Coast to the West Coast without refueling — not.
Biden’s “make people go green” means milk at $15 per gallon, bread at $20 per loaf, and cereal at $18 per box. Those who have electric cars will be selling them for a skateboard, and paying $1,000 a month for electricity for their small one-bedroom home. I say boycott electric cars, impeach Biden and his one class super rich.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield