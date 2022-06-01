May 24 will be remembered as another awful day in American history. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at a Texas school. An on-campus law enforcement officer was overwhelmed by the killer despite heroic efforts. These horrific events continue on and on in this once great country.
But I’m again appalled that the Republican senators in Washington will not give up on their continuing response to these terrible killings. "Thoughts and prayers." That is all they’ve got. For the families of these children and adults killed — "Thoughts and prayers." Nothing more. Children are being gunned down and that is all these weak-minded leaders on the right have to offer.
They overwhelming majority of people in the United State want some sort of reasonable gun regulation. A first step could be eliminating the loophole that enables felons, domestic abusers and people dealing with mental health issues to buy guns from unlicensed sellers, thus circumventing background checks. That could be a good start. And it would have no impact on us lawful gun owners. How about eliminating the lawfulness of 3D technology that produces untraceable guns? Once again a law that does not impact lawful gun owners.
These are not new ideas. They’ve been on the table in Washington for two years in our Congress. But let’s be real — anyone that continues to vote for anyone — senator, congressman/congresswoman or president/vice President who is not for some common sense gun regulation is complicit in enabling the wanton killing of innocent children.
—Terry Beals, Bakersfield