I have been following the Tiney Homes project on East Roberts Lane, since I live in the Mobiletown park just a block away. It seems that this was decided on before it was public knowledge. Nothing I have seen or read is saying that this is going to be a sleeping place, not a residential facility.
The people there are still going to be roaming the area at will during the day and if they want to at night, too. We already have more than our share of homeless people here and these people are going to be harder to help since they are being described as mentally challenged. They do not frequent places that other homeless use. It seems it could be placed in a better area, that is not so residential.