There was more than meets the eye to the Board of Supervisors taking a three-week delay before finally approving a solar or renewable energy project in Rosamond.
Elected officials should not hold projects like this hostage to a political spat with the governor over denying oilfield fracking permits. This is not good public policy thinking.
Proposed projects that come before the Board of Supervisors must be judged on their merits, not be confused with a political tit for tat on an unrelated issue.
Suddenly, county supervisors publicly questioned a property tax exclusion for solar energy. Bemoaning the loss of property tax revenue from homeowners receiving a property tax exemption for installing solar energy systems on their homes is petty.
Will our Board of Supervisors also someday fight the California Senior Citizens Property Tax Relief Program that enables seniors to keep the property tax ceiling under Proposition 13 that is normally lost when purchasing another home?
Supervisor Zack Scrivner complained, "Newsom's decisions are always purely political...but the board doesn't do that."
Really? In this case, what Scrivner lamented is like the pot calling the kettle black.
Cooler heads prevailed in approving this solar project but not before a lot of political posturing filled the board chambers.
Supervisors may have "saved face" by making sure county government will get $637,000, instead of $137,000, annually in property tax revenues from this project.
For years, Kern County officials have extolled our county's rise in providing renewable energy in California.
Curiously, that exuberance took a back seat over the past three weeks.
Government is always looking for more money.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield