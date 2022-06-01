It needs to stop with the gun thing: There are 400 million guns in America; we have 300 million people.
“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” is the lame excuse we will hear over and over. No, people with guns kill people.
When the access to guns is so easy, it increases the risk of misuse. It is proven: States with more guns have more shooting victims.
It was proven that the ban on assault weapons actually worked. It is common knowledge the Republican party is in bed with the NRA. I’m not the bad guy here. I am just delivering the true info. As a teacher, I do not want to carry a gun with me.
As a teacher, I do not want any guns at schools. The police were on site when the Texas shooting happened. There was a retired armed policeman as a security guard on duty at the grocery store in Buffalo. They still happened.
I know, I know … many say, “If I had been there, I would have got him with my gun.” Another fact: Both shooters in these recent shootings wore body armor.
Now I will go political: Rep. Kevin McCarthy is not only a liar, he has voted against background checks, he has taken millions from the NRA and is celebrated by them and he is basically against everything the American people are for. This list includes abortion, care for the elderly, child care and, most importantly, sane gun laws. Why is he still there?
— Mark Perttula