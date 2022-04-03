One thing that can be pondered is: If that were "The Rock" — instead of Chris Rock — on the stage joking inconsiderately about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair-loss affliction, would Will Smith have been as inclined to march gallantly to the stage and assault the speaker in retribution for and in defense of his wife's honor and feelings?
Viewing the video, one can almost see Will Smith proudly striding back to his seat with a look on his face as if to say "I did something special ... for all to see."
Smith did a good job playing the title character in "King Richard." He is a good, engaging, funny-when-calls-for-it actor. I have confidence he is a good person.
It's really hard for humans to get along.
The question yet to be answered for me is if the speaker did indeed have knowledge of the medical condition.
— Alvin Gregorio, Bakersfield