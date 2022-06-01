The opinion page of the Californian on May 24 seemed focused on the May 17 Congressional hearing on UFOs, from the cartoon to Dana Milbank’s humorous musings on alien abductions. This led me to remember a favorite science story.
One summer evening at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the physicists Edward Teller, Robert Oppenheimer and Enrico Fermi had a casual dinner. After the meal was finished, the three scientists walked outside. Fermi looked up at the star-filled dark night and blurted out, “Where is everybody?” Thus the Fermi Paradox was born.
The Fermi Paradox refers to the dichotomy between the high probability that extraterrestrial life and intelligence exists and the fact that we have no such physical evidence or any contact as of yet. If by chance sometime in the future, let’s not assume a far superior, technically advanced alien race is friendly or benign. Look what happened when the Europeans made contact with the native populations of North, Central and South America. Things did not turn out so well for the Aztec, Maya and the Inca.
Maybe the alien race comes to plunder the Earth’s resources. Their home world is depleted of sodium chloride — table salt — a vital nutrient needed for their health. The oceans of Earth are open to steal salt from. Cogito, ergo, sum.
—Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield