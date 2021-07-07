The Democrats continue to rail against efforts by states to ensure more honest voting procedures. What are they really afraid of? Biden shouts that fair voting is "a return to Jim Crow!" which is kind of hilarious considering that he would be hard-pressed to articulate the differences between Jim Crow, Old Crow and Jim Beam, but that's another matter.
Consider this: Their argument that having to show proof that a person is lawfully entitled to vote serves to suppress minority voting presupposes that some people are too stupid or lazy to go down to the DMV and get a driver's license or ID card. Now that is racist.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield