In Wednesday's paper, there were four letters and one opinion piece (by Froma Harrop) bemoaning the apparent lack of any common-sense gun laws, laws that, if in place, apparently would have prevented the latest school shootings. I agree that better laws are needed, but sadly none of what these five people are advocating would have done a single bit of good.
First, do your homework folks. Universal background checks ARE the law and have been for many years now. The shooters were checked out and passed!
Secondly, there is NO loophole that enables people to buy from unlicensed dealers. With some limited exceptions, it is already illegal.
Thirdly, the 2021 Texas open carry law may be a bad law, but it would have had no effect on what happened, so why even bring it up?
Fourthly, the Uvalde shooter was NOT wearing body armor, just the cotton cover. And again, what effect would it have had?
I could go on, but the point is that none of these so-called common-sense laws have any common sense to them. None have had any positive effect and none ever will.
No, what we need are better mental health programs, raise the minimum age limits, better gun usage training and education in our schools (my high school had a shooting range in the basement!) — you might ask yourself what changed in our society since then — and less glorifying of gun violence in our entertainment industries. Good luck on ever seeing any of these things happening!
— Bob Hughes, Tehachapi