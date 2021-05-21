I laughed when I read "Let's talk about Foxitis" (May 17). At first I thought it was satire, but then I realized that Leonard Pitts was serious about his writing. As always, Pitts only gives one side of the story, that side that fits his far leftist agenda.
I admit that Fox News leans to the right. It is the only news network where we can hear the truth except for Newsnation, which is non-political.
The other side of the story that was left out by Pitts is that we on the right have only Fox News while the far left has CNN, MSNBC, NBC and CBS. All these networks only report the news that they can twist to the liberal view.
Maybe Pitts can explain why Fox News has more viewers daily then all the liberal cable networks combined. I would very much like to hear his answer to this question.
— Alvin Tullis, Bakersfield