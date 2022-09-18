I am sitting at my computer trying very hard to grade my students’ papers, but I am so infuriated by the story “Church gathering of school board candidates draws criticism” (Sept. 14) that I have to voice my opinion about the travesty this evangelical group has committed.

I am a Christian who has taught in the Kern High School District for 30 years, and I have worked through the terms of many trustees. There have been several who represent the conservative evangelical point of view, but they were never “recruited” by a church. We public school teachers have been accused of indoctrinating students to abandon all morality and rebel against civil behavior.