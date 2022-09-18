I am sitting at my computer trying very hard to grade my students’ papers, but I am so infuriated by the story “Church gathering of school board candidates draws criticism” (Sept. 14) that I have to voice my opinion about the travesty this evangelical group has committed.
I am a Christian who has taught in the Kern High School District for 30 years, and I have worked through the terms of many trustees. There have been several who represent the conservative evangelical point of view, but they were never “recruited” by a church. We public school teachers have been accused of indoctrinating students to abandon all morality and rebel against civil behavior.
Yet this is exactly what the “good” Rev. Vinson is doing to the students of Kern County by filling the district boards with his handpicked Christian envoys. He would like to see all children be evangelized through private Christian schools on a voucher system, to be taught only lessons that adhere to Christian doctrine, and most importantly, he would like to see all students denounce their feelings of identity that don't conform to Biblical standards. Is this not indoctrination?
We need trustee candidates who recognize the need for both moral and civic education, but we must do this as an entire community — our community of multiple ethnicities, ideologies and backgrounds. The trustee boundaries are divided by property lines not church affiliations!
— Lorraine Campbell, Bakersfield