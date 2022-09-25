As an American, I find the British monarchy an anachronism. A relic of empire. Royalty and the attendant traditions belong to the 19th century, not the 21st. The passing of Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom belongs to what was once her empire, now a commonwealth that will eventually shrink to a group of islands in the North Sea and finally a village in Gloucestershire with a thriving pub.
Rudyard Kipling summed up empire building and builders very well. "At the end of the fight is a tombstone marble white with the late deceased and the epitaph drear: 'A fool lies here who tried to hustle the East.'"