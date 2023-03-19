I have to comment on John Stovall's ("Reading the news — all kinds," March 16) protection of First Amendment rights and defense of Fox News' promotion of lies throughout our airwaves. Our first 10 amendments are a crucial part of our democracy, but they are not the Ten Commandments. These amendments must be modified from 18th-century democracy to the 21st century.
In 1776, news did not travel within a second like it does today. We did not have fully automatic weapons with armor-piercing bullets that can release six to nine rounds within a second. Oh, and can anybody tell me what the Third Amendment is? No soldier should live in any person's private home during peacetime. I guess that was a problem in 1776.