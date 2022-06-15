I’m struggling with mixed messages. I see the left-wing letter claiming that the conservatives are against abortions so that they may profit from the foster/adoptive payments offered by the government, and I see the right-wing messages that seem to indicate that "all life is so sacred, we need to deny even mother-saving efforts to give the fetus a chance."
As a former adoptive/foster parent, I resent both positions. The payments we received from LA County were placed into savings accounts for those children (against the rules, but damn the rules!) so they would have something when they aged out of the system. We did not provide a loving home for a profit! On the other hand, the children we encountered from this system were heavily burdened with feelings of rejection, insecurity, worthlessness and other negative emotions.
I personally hate abortions, but believe that in many cases, it might be better than the 10 to 16 years of abuse, neglect, or other terrible treatments that kids are subjected to if they were unplanned or even despised.
My bottom line: Until the extreme right-wingers are willing to take in and properly care for troubled teenagers, we need to provide an avenue for panicked females to legally comply with their desires to not have an unwanted child. Hence, my belief in the efforts of Planned Parenthood to assist such females in either ending a pregnancy, or even better, finding a loving home for the infant.
— Ted Johnson, Tehachapi