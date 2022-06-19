Fewer people die from any form of firearms than from knives, fists, feet, hammers and other lethal methods. On April 19, 1995, 168 people were killed by a homemade bomb in the state of Oklahoma. On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,900 people were murdered using airplanes crashing into buildings. In 2018, of the 38,390 gun-related deaths, 24,432 (or 64 percent) were suicides. In 2021, 20 percent of homicides were attributed to gangs and organized crime. It looks to me that if we removed the causes of suicides and gangs and organized crime, we would reduce gun-related deaths by over 80 percent.
Can our schools be made safe for our children? If you go to the county building in Bakersfield, you have to pass a metal detector that is guarded by two armed officers. There is only one entrance. There is no way of sneaking in. If that is good enough for the county, why isn’t it good enough for our schools? Recently a would-be assassin went to kill Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. When he saw how well the justice’s home was guarded, he gave up.
So why are the left-wingers so intent on taking our guns away? In 1933, the German National Socialist Party (better known as the Nazis) confiscated the arms of any persons deemed as opponents. Tragically, six million Jews and other minorities were murdered in concentration camps. In 1949, The Communist Government implemented tight gun control and 65 million citizens died under the Maoist Regime.
— Ralph I. Robles, Bakersfield