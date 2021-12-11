On Nov. 28, Community Voice writer Jeff Vaughan gave a "Green Challenge," the second part of which was for folks concerned about global climate change to stop using products made from petroleum. On Dec. 8, Tom Cresswell helpfully identified three columns of such products. Both columns were well written, examples of a style of argument called reduction ad absurdum, taking the other side's argument to a ridiculous conclusion.
In this case, though, it's the commentaries that are absurd. People concerned about global climate change aren't trying to prevent petroleum being produced to make those products. They are only concerned about preventing petroleum or its products from being burned and adding CO2 to the atmosphere.
I have lived in Kern County all my life except when away at school. My father worked in the oilfields. My family and my community owe a tremendous amount to the oil industry. But things are changing. We may all suffer from the new state of things, but the problem of climate change looks to be much more dangerous to us, and more importantly, our children and grandchildren.
— Jay Smith, Bakersfield