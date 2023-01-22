As one who has an endless interest in local history, I was very pleased to read the article in Wednesday's paper, “Unparalleled Life, Kern County unveils Jedediah Strong Smith Memorial at Panorama Park.” Congratulations to the Jedediah Smith Society and the Kern County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring this worthwhile project!
Acknowledgement should also be given to the Kern County Historical Society, which since 1931 has sponsored 46 State Registered Historical Landmarks (those of lasting significance to history of the state) and 26 Historical Landmarks that honor locations of local importance.
In addition to the installation of these monuments, the society is also responsible for maintaining, repairing and replacing those markers which are vandalized and/or stolen. Currently, seven of our plaques are missing.
The Kern County Historical Society maintains a fund for just such purposes. We are grateful for any donations received. They can be mailed to: Kern County Historical Society, c/o Marker Fund, P.O. Box 141, Bakersfield, CA 93302.
One of our missing plaques was installed at a Marker Dedication Ceremony on May 31, 1959. It is State Registered Historic Landmark No. 660 marking the Jedidiah Strong Smith Trail. Hopefully, sometime in the near future it can be replaced.
— Kitty DeArmond, Bakersfield