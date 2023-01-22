As one who has an endless interest in local history, I was very pleased to read the article in Wednesday's paper, “Unparalleled Life, Kern County unveils Jedediah Strong Smith Memorial at Panorama Park.” Congratulations to the Jedediah Smith Society and the Kern County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring this worthwhile project!

Acknowledgement should also be given to the Kern County Historical Society, which since 1931 has sponsored 46 State Registered Historical Landmarks (those of lasting significance to history of the state) and 26 Historical Landmarks that honor locations of local importance.

Tags

Recommended for you