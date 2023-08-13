In reading the recent letter regarding the state of Ohio and its constitution, I was amazed at the misconceptions about what was happening in Ohio and how it might be used in other states to ban guns.
First, the recent vote in Ohio was solely about changing the percentage of votes needed to amend its constitution from 50%+1 to 60%. Secondly, unlike abortion, of which SCOTUS rightly noted no federal authority exists in overturning Roe v. Wade and returning that power to the states, there is authority in the U.S. Constitution, the 2nd Amendment, giving our citizens the right to keep and bear arms that cannot be infringed at any level be it federal, state or local.